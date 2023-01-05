COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a cool start to your Thursday, we will see calm, sunny and seasonal conditions throughout the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to low 60s.

Staying quiet through the end of the week as skies will remain mostly clear. A few passing high clouds will be possible Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures dip into the upper 30s by Friday and Saturday morning while afternoon temperatures remain close to average for this time of year.

A weak system moves in late this weekend bringing a few late afternoon and evening showers to the region as it moves through.

At this time, the weak system clears early Monday with partly sunny conditions expected to start the week, but another weak system moves in Tuesday for another shot of a few showers.