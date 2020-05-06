Plenty of sunshine this afternoon, our next chance for rain comes Friday

A few clouds will continue to decrease this morning and we’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than the last two days with highs in the middle to upper 70s, a gusty northwest wind will make it feel a little cooler and comfortable as well. Sunny and cool conditions will continue into Thursday as well.

Our next chance for rain will occur on Friday night as a cold front moves through the southeast, this front looks a little strong than the one from Tuesday night so we are weather aware. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder may linger into early Saturday morning then clearing up before the afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will remain in the 70s, the 80s return early next week.