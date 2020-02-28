Plenty of sunshine to end the week and through the weekend

Another beautiful but cool day ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s, winds will be gusty out of the northwest today so it might feel a few degrees cooler but overall great day ahead.

A couple of disturbances to our north may swing a few high clouds into the area tonight and early Saturday morning but we’ll see sunny skies into the afternoon. Sunday looks to be the same only a tad bit warmer.

Unsettled early next week as we wait for our next system to arrive. A few more clouds and an isolated shower possible Monday evening and on Tuesday but the greatest chance for showers and storms, which may be strong, will be on Wednesday.