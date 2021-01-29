Plenty of sunshine to end the week

Beautiful blue skies are in the forecast today along with near average temperatures. Another cold morning with temperatures dropping into the low 30s, a few clouds will linger but you’ll still need the sunglasses for your morning commute.

Perfect this afternoon with blue skies and near average temperatures, less wind compared to Thursday but a light breeze is expected so you’ll need a jacket or coat. Clear skies tonight will allow our temperatures to drop into the low 30s once again for Saturday morning.

Dry and sunny for the first half of the weekend, thicker clouds move in Saturday evening ahead of a cold front. This front will bring in showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday but severe weather is not expected. Ahead of the front we’ll see our highs in the 60s and behind it we’ll quickly drop into the 40s for Monday morning and also Monday afternoon.

Calm and sunny for the middle of next week but our next cold front and chance for rain will arrive by the end of next week.