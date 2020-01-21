Plenty of sunshine today but still cold.

Another cold morning across the Chattahoochee Valley with temperatures in the 20s and wind chill values in the teens. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low to middle 40s, winds will be out of the north at about 10-15 mph once again so it will feel more like the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday will start off cold once again with temperatures in the 20s, but we’ll rebound to the low 50s during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Our next system will arrive Thursday night into Friday, this will allow temperatures warm to near average, it also will add a chance of rain to the forecast. Look for showers throughout the day then ending during the late evening.