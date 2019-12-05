Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s today.

Wednesday was beautiful and today we’ll do it all over again. Expect sunny skies with high temperatures nearing 70 for some areas, temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s tonight.

Mostly cloudy to start off Friday then by the late afternoon and early evening a few isolated showers will be possible, highs tomorrow will only reach the low 60s. We’ll keep the chance for showers this weekend, it doesn’t look like a complete wash out.

A stronger system will move in Monday into Tuesday brining us the chance for showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s to low 70s.