COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A strong high pressure will remain over the area today and begin to shift a little to the east by this weekend. We will still be under the influence but this won’t stop a little more humidity and the chance for a pop-up shower or storm to form during the afternoon and early evening.

This forecast is very similar to what we would see over the summer so not all of us will see a shower or storm but you may want to take the umbrella to be on the safe side. High temperatures today through the weekend will remain in the middle 80s.

Our pattern will stay the same through next week so expect temperatures to gradually warm up to the middle to a few upper 80s by the middle of next week. A pop-up shower/storm will also be possible