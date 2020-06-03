Pop-Up showers and storms return to the forecast, Tropical Storm Cristobal remains in the southern Gulf

After a nice break from the humidity and the storms, our typical summer showers and storms are back and we can thank the humidity for that. Daytime heating plus the increase of moisture in the atmosphere will allow a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms to form. Not everyone will see one and in fact most have the opportunity to stay dry but if you get under one of these storms you can expect heavy rain and even gusty winds.

This pattern will stay with us today through the weekend as high temperatures stay seasonable.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the Bay of Campeche late Tuesday morning, it will continue to linger in the Bay of Campeche before making a turn to the north sometime over the next few days.

Current track brings Cristobal into the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm and potentially impacting the Louisiana coast. All interest from the Texas coast to the Florida panhandle should monitor this storm however for any changes.

Tropical moisture from the storm could stream in from the Gulf on Sunday and this could potentially increase our rain chances for the end of the weekend and early next week.