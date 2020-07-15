Pop-Up Showers and storms should provide temporary relief from the heat

On Tuesday we reached 97 degrees despite the fact that we had a little more clouds for the afternoon, heat index values jumped to the upper 90s and even triple digits for some. Today a little bit of the same only we’ll add in a chance for a few showers and storms.

Clouds will increase during the late morning hours and temperatures increase as well, A weak front plus gulf moisture will combine to give us the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms across the area. Today may very well be the best chance we have compared to the next couple of days so any chance we get in having some relief in the heat and humidity we’ll take it. Storms will diminish close to sunset and we’ll have another warm, muggy and clear night across the area.

A little bit of the same on Thursday with temperatures in the middle 90s and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. Storm coverage on Thursday looks less than what we could see for today.

Rain chance drop back down to end the week and start the weekend, temperatures will remain in the middle to a few upper 90s for Friday and Saturday. Pop-up showers and storms move back into the forecast for Sunday and into next week.