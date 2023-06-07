Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a chance for a pop-up shower or storm, our forecast for Wednesday will be very consistent for this time of the year.

A large area of low pressure will continue to spin off the Halifax coast, this will push a cold front south and into our area by Thursday afternoon. This front will slightly increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms, a few storms may produce gusty winds, the best chance for this will be from Columbus to Eufaula and areas east.

Drier air will enter the region on Friday and for the first half of the weekend, temperatures won’t change all that much so still expect the heat to continue. Another round of rain and storms back into the forecast by Sunday night into Monday.