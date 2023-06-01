Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Clouds and a few passing showers or sprinkles to start Thursday morning, we can thank the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that continues to push clouds our way. Can’t rule out a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon/evening but our chances will be lower compared to Wednesday.

A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out on Friday but most will stay dry, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Warming up this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, a pop-up shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday or Sunday thanks to daytime heating and humidity but again chances will remain low.

Dry and hot next week with highs in the upper 80 to near 90, in fact next week looks to be the best chance for many of us to reach the low 90s.

Tropics:

Watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of development within the next 2-7 days. Hurricane hunters will investigate the area later today and this should provide more information and model data.



Today marks the first day of hurricane season that runs through the end of November, NOAA predicts a near-average season. While we may not live along the coast, heavy rain, wind and tornadoes are common in our area as tropical systems move inland, now is the time to prepare and go over safety plans.