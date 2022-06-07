COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Pop-up showers and storms possible again today but the overall coverage over storms will be lower compared to Monday.

Not much of change in our forecast over the next couple of days. Temperatures will begin to warm up to the low to middle 90s starting today and lasting through the end of the week.

A cold front will slide through this weekend increasing our chance for storms on Saturday. Drier and slightly “cooler” air will filter in making it pleasant and seasonable by the end of the weekend and early next week.