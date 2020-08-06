Pop-up storms possible today, highs reaching the middle 90s.

Another great start to the day with plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds, temperatures a degree or two cooler than 24 hours ago but not a noticeable difference. Clouds will build back in around lunch time and we’ll see a few showers and storms bubble up during the afternoon and early evening, very similar to Wednesday only more so in eastern Alabama. Not everyone will see a storm today but if you do get ready for heavy rain and a break from the heat, temperatures could cool down as much as 5-10 degrees.

A copy and paste forecast for Friday only shower coverage looks a lot less compared today, highs still in the middle to upper 90s. We’ll stay hot into this weekend with Saturday looking like a dry day with a very slim chance of a shower or storm developing, the better chance comes on Sunday.

Staying hot and humid into early next week with several chances of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, the best chance looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.