Pop-up storms possible today, highs reaching the middle 90s.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another great start to the day with plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds, temperatures a degree or two cooler than 24 hours ago but not a noticeable difference. Clouds will build back in around lunch time and we’ll see a few showers and storms bubble up during the afternoon and early evening, very similar to Wednesday only more so in eastern Alabama. Not everyone will see a storm today but if you do get ready for heavy rain and a break from the heat, temperatures could cool down as much as 5-10 degrees.

A copy and paste forecast for Friday only shower coverage looks a lot less compared today, highs still in the middle to upper 90s. We’ll stay hot into this weekend with Saturday looking like a dry day with a very slim chance of a shower or storm developing, the better chance comes on Sunday.

Staying hot and humid into early next week with several chances of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, the best chance looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 93° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 72°

Saturday

96° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 75°

Sunday

98° / 75°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 98° 75°

Monday

97° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 97° 74°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 95° 73°

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories