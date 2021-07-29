Pushing 100°F this afternoon and drier through first half of the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure building in as we will see the hottest days of the year so far. With the warmer temperatures and humidity, heat index values will climb into the century mark.

With the high heat index values a heat advisory has been issued for the entire News 3 viewing area. With the heat advisory up several counties are under different criteria.

East Alabama: Through Friday evening for heat index values of 104°F to 108°F

West Georgia: Through 8 PM Thursday evening for heat index values up to 106°F

Quitman, Randolph and Clay Counties: Through 7 PM Friday evening for heat index values of 108°F to 112°F.

Rainfall chances are very slim for this afternoon so you’ll have to find a pool, lake or river to cool off from the summertime heat for the next several days. Rainfall chances do make their way back into the forecast as boundary moves in next week as high pressure breaks down. With the rainfall chances increasing we could cool off drastically with highs next week in the mid to upper 80s.