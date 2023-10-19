COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Sun and chilly temperatures for the Thursday morning commute, as the day progresses, we’ll likely see mild temperatures and increasing clouds. High temperatures will reach the middle 70s with a southwest wind between 5-10 mph. Can’t rule out a few stray showers after 4 PM but most will stay dry.

Better chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder will arrive Friday morning between 5 AM-7 AM. While rain does not look too heavy, one or two showers may contain a brief downpour which will impact your early morning commute. Rain will quickly pull out of the area before midday, decreasing clouds and gusty winds will move into the area behind the front.

Not a big push of cool air behind this front so temperatures this weekend will remain in the 70s, in fact, we’ll be pushing close to 80 by Saturday.

Staying dry and seasonable for the end of the weekend and through next week.