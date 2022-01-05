Quick shot of rain before turning colder Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a couple of quiet days we are tracking another cold front that will bring more showers back to the valley along with some colder temperatures as we close out the week.

Thursday’s cold front will bring a quick shot for showers primarily in the late afternoon and early evening before clearing out. This system does bring more snow showers for areas of North Georgia and up the Appalachian Mountains.

Behind this system expect another quick cool down as temperatures drops below freezing for Friday morning and Saturday morning. During the day Friday temperatures will be chiller with temperatures warming to near 50 degrees.

Sunday we will see more scattered showers with measurable rainfall as another cold front advances through the southeast. This system appears to move quick as well with some lingering cloud cover by Monday morning. Temperatures take another drop behind this system with sunny and seasonable conditions by midweek.