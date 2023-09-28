COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak high pressure wedge continues over parts of north Georgia this evening. This will help keep light winds overnight as most of the clouds start to clear out. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s for most and the upper 50s for the usual cool spots.

A very pleasant and quiet weather pattern ahead for the end of the week, the weekend, and for the week ahead. High pressure continues to build across the region helping to reinforce dry and sunny conditions.

The start of the week we could see a redevelopment of a high pressure wedge which could result in cooler readings for the start of the week with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s, but otherwise very pleasant and seasonal.

Our next best chance of seeing measurable rainfall will come by way of a frontal system that will bring in scattered showers and storms and will likely have a cold push of air behind it.

Tracking the tropics: Atlantic hurricane season remains active as we continue to get system after system named. Currently we have Philippe and Rina. Both of these systems are expected to remain tropical storms as their proximity to one another will help inhibit further strengthening.