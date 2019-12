We will end the week with warm, calm and quiet weather, but things change over the weekend.

Another cold front will move into the southeast increasing our rain chance and will likely bring more heavy rain to the Chattahoochee along with a few rumbles of thunder.

We won’t dry drying back out until Monday afternoon or evening, but that won’t last long before we see a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico which could leave us unsettled heading into the new year.