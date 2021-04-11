 

Quiet but warm pattern to start the week

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Quiet now across the two-state region after frontal passage has moved through leaving us sunny and seasonable as we close the weekend. The beginning of the work week begins the same as high pressure remains the dominate feature across the southeast. With relatively weak flow aloft temperatures will be able to warm into the mid to 80s for Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Mid-week we are watching another boundary that will move into the region helping to bring another chance of showers and storms to the area late Wednesday and lingering into early Thursday morning before we dry out as we wrap up the week.

The aforementioned boundary will stall along the Florida panhandle keeping us on the drier side until a few impulses move through the upper air stream triggering a few light shower chances over the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly cooler and below average for the long term portion and on par with the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day outlook of below average temperatures into mid to late April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

69° / 52°
Fair
Fair 0% 69° 52°

Monday

85° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 85° 54°

Tuesday

86° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 86° 58°

Wednesday

78° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 78° 53°

Thursday

71° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 71° 49°

Friday

70° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 70° 54°

Saturday

71° / 53°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 71° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

65°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
1%
59°

57°

2 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
5%
54°

53°

7 AM
Clear
5%
53°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
54°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
58°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories