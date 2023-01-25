COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and storms are exiting the region as this frontal system pulls out while we see a brief quiet spell before another active and wet weather pattern.

Slightly cooler temperatures on the backside of this storm system with many areas dipping below freezing Friday and Saturday morning. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 50s.

Another system will arrive late Sunday bringing heavy rainfall to the region and lingering into Monday. This frontal system will stall out beginning next week and bring a wet pattern to the south.