Quiet for New Year’s Day before more rain returns

We start off 2020 with seasonable conditions, but that doesn’t last too long before our next system arrives.

Rain showers have backed off until late Thursday as our next system moves across Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. Friday will be cloudy and overcast with heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. There will be a slight chance of severe storms across south Alabama.

This system moves out Saturday morning bringing back cooler temperatures for the weekend and the start of the week. Another chance of rain moves back into the forecast for Tuesday.