Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Areas of patchy fog and drizzle for the morning commute and possibly a stray shower, most of the dense fog will be north of Columbus.

Decreasing clouds after midday and some sunshine, expect high temperatures to reach the low 80s this afternoon. A little breezy with a southwest wind gusting up to 20 mph.

Our next system will arrive this weekend with a chance rain and thunderstorms, Saturday will start off with some sun then clouds will increase during the afternoon.

We will likely have rounds of storms, one after 6 PM and another overnight into Sunday morning.

WEATHER AWARE: Late Saturday-Sunday AM before sunrise (Sunday 5 AM) for severe weather. This timing will change, so these are rough estimates, but we will be tracking this system all weekend. Next week we will get a break with more sunshine and pleasant average readings.