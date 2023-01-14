COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining quiet through the rest of the weekend before we see an active weather pattern shape up across the southeast again this week.

Temperatures take a dip below freezing Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs warm to near 60 by the afternoon. Staying quiet for MLK Jr. Day with seasonal readings ahead of increasing clouds.

Tuesday starts the active weather pattern with a warm front moving through the area, stalling out bringing showers to the region and lingering into Wednesday. Temperatures warm to the 70s, which usually spell trouble for mid January.

Another strong cold front arrives Thursday bringing showers and storms back to the area. And again we could be talking around damaging wind potential along with a few tornadoes possible.

Friday is quiet behind this system before another wave of showers and storms, and severe weather potential arrives for next weekend.