Quiet, pleasant and fall-like over the next couple of days

Not much changing in this forecast through the short term. Temperatures will be on par for what we expect in mid to late November with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

A weak trough moves into the southeast region late Monday into Tuesday, hardly any impacts felt with just a few more clouds out and about during the day. Rain chances will be likely across eastern Georgia.

Our next system which will bring our next chance of rain which is currently over the Pacific Northwest will move into the area Friday into the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will be isolated to scattered at this time.