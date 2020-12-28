 

Quiet Start To The Week, But New Year’s Eve Could Be A Little Stormy!

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Monday through Wednesday we’ll see highs in the low to mid 60’s and low’s in the 30’s Monday morning, and 40’s for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Monday looks pretty good with some clouds in the area thanks to a front that will swing through. There’s not a lot of moisture for this system to work with, but the moisture will be on the rise by mid-week with a chance of isolated showers on Wednesday.

THURSDAY (WEATHER AWARE): Thursday could be a little stormy as an area of low pressure passes by to our northwest and drags a could front in our direction. Out ahead of that front, it will be quite warm for this time of the year as highs approach 70 degrees. Thanks to the warm air, and some shear, it could help kick up some thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado. Right now, it appears the overall risk is on the low-end, and the main risk will be to our west into central and southern Alabama. We still have 4 more days to iron out the details, and watch for any changes, like timing and severity of the system. Cody and Bob will be in throughout the week as we get closer to Thursday, so stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Early Friday, that front will make it’s way through the area, providing us with some wet weather, and will bring us some cooler air, but not quite the cold we’ve seen recently. Friday’s high will probably occur before the front comes through, but again, even after the front passes, we won’t see a major major cool down. Temps will actually be closer to normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows dipping into the mid to upper 30’s for Saturday and Sunday with sunshine back.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great week!

Brian

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

34° / 30°
Clear
Clear 0% 34° 30°

Monday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 63° 41°

Tuesday

64° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 64° 45°

Wednesday

63° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 63° 52°

Thursday

70° / 62°
Rain
Rain 74% 70° 62°

Friday

65° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 58% 65° 40°

Saturday

56° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 56° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
33°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

32°

3 AM
Clear
2%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
2%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
2%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
2%
30°

31°

7 AM
Clear
2%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
32°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
36°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

54°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
48°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
45°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories