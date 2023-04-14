COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A nice evening on tap as this gulf storm system finally moves out of the southeast leaving behind calmer conditions under mostly clear skies for tonight.

Starting the weekend off with seasonal readings under partly sunny skies with increasing cloud coverage through the day ahead of another cold front that will arrive late Saturday.

There will be a few showers and storms overnight and into Sunday morning. We are Weather Aware for disruptive weather for the region as this frontal system moves through. A slight risk of severe storms possible across central and south Georgia through the day Sunday.

After showers and storms Sunday morning, conditions will improve through the day as the frontal passes. The week ahead will be quiet and sunny with temperatures gradually warming into the mid to low 80s by the end of the week.