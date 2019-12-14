Quiet Sunday before storms expected next week

Rain moved out just in time for the weekend which will be quiet and temperatures back to seasonable. Temperatures rise into the low 70s by Monday ahead of another strong cold front that will likely bring a round of severe storms to the southeast.

Timing on this front for the Chattahoochee Valley will be late Monday into Tuesday morning. This rough time frame will be fined tuned as we draw closer. All modes of severe weather will be likely with the greatest threat across our east Alabama counties. For this, we are Weather Aware.

After the front moves through, temperatures cool back down to near to below average before another system arrives for Saturday.