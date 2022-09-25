COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A few leftover clouds to start your Monday as temperatures will be a little more seasonable in the mid 60s with afternoon highs climbing back into the mid to upper 80s. Staying dry through midweek until we focus on Tropical Storm Ian (likely Hurricane Ian.)

Ian will likely make landfall in Cuba as a category 2 or 3 before it enters the Gulf of Mexico as a major hurricane (winds 111 mph or greater) Tuesday afternoon or evening. Thursday morning to afternoon we focus on an impending landfall somewhere in Florida.

Latest model guidance continues to push the storm westward closer to a landfall near the Big Bend region of Florida Thursday.

Will likely see some outer rainbands and a few wind gusts up to 30-40 mph for our southern and eastern counties with rainfall totals somewhere between 1-4” with higher amounts expected over our Georgia counties.

Some power outages will also be likely, so review your severe weather preparedness plan now.