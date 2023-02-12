COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Upper level low exits and we will finally see clearing skies through the overnight. With clearing skies temperatures will fall to near freezing for the start of the week.

Monday starts off cold, but temperatures rebound quickly to seasonal readings under plenty of sunny skies. Not much is changing for Valentine’s Day except for some increasing clouds as a storm system moves in, but doesn’t make it here just yet.

More clouds for Wednesday along with a few light showers possible early on during the day as a weakening boundary hangs up to our north.

A stronger storm system arrives late Thursday and into early Friday bringing a threat of strong to severe storms to the southeast. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a threat in their day 5 outlook.