Rain and rumbles of thunder today thanks to a brush with Tropical Depression Nicholas.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Now a Tropical Depression, Nicholas continues to dump heavy rain in Louisiana and southern Mississippi this morning, flash flooding possible in this areas as rainfall totals jump over 3 inches.

More of this moisture will stream in as Nicholas moves slowly to the ENE, this will likely increase our chances for showers and storms today and through Thursday. Showers and storms will become more isolated by Friday and Saturday. Drying out with a little bit more sun by the end of the weekend, a stray shower or storm not out of the question on Sunday but not a complete wash out at the moment.