COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Slow going this morning as rain and storms move in during the morning commute. While the severe threat remains low, heavy rain and gusty winds up to 40 mph will be possible. Scattered showers and storms will continue through midday.

This afternoon: Showers/storms will be more isolated this afternoon with but a few may become strong with gusty winds and small hail as the primary threats.

We’ll keep the unsettled pattern through the rest of the week with the chance for isolated showers/storms Tuesday-Wednesday then becoming more scattered by Thursday. We will dry out and warm up just in time for the holiday weekend.