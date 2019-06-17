Rain and storms on the increase this week!

Another week of rainy weather is coming up. Most areas can expect an isolated thunderstorm on Tuesday. These will slowly diminish as we approach Wednesday morning. On Wednesday afternoon, storm chances will increase with daytime heating.

Widespread showers and storms can be expected all day Thursday. This will give way to scattered storms on Friday. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This weekend and going into the beginning of next week, a chance for isolated storms will continue. Temperatures will generally be in the low 90s.