COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cold front that will bring rain and storms to the area. Warmer with clouds this morning, temperatures will start off around 20 to 30 degrees warmer in some locations. An isolated shower will be possible, but the best chance appears to be north of the area.

Temperatures today will soar into the low to a few middle 70s thanks to a strong south/southwest wind up to 25 mph. Rain and storms will begin to approach the area around midday with the bulk coming in during the afternoon. A few embedded thunderstorms may contain gusty winds, but the severe threat remains low.

Our winds will shift to the north/northwest later this evening and overnight, this will usher in cooler temperatures for Saturday with highs only in the middle 50s. Clouds will linger but we’ll have a few sunny breaks. The 30s return for Sunday morning as skies clear, more sunshine, still cool by Sunday afternoon.

Spring begins Monday at 5:25 PM EST or 4:25 PM CST, still below average for the first two days of spring but by mid-week the 70s return to the forecast.