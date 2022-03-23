COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Around of broken showers and thunderstorms will move through early this morning and into the morning commute. Given the warm air mass, increased moisture and a little instability, a few storms this morning have the potential to become strong/severe with strong winds and a brief spin up tornado.

We have seen a few storms briefly rotate and produce spin-ups during the early morning hours across western and southwestern Alabama so it is all possible this morning. There is a better chance of this line intensifying as it moves east but this should occur once it exits the News 3 viewing area. Either way, look for the morning commute to be slow as moderate to heavy rain will be possible.

Storms should begin to exit around or shortly before midday with the second half of Wednesday becoming calm and windy with gust up to 25 mph. High temperatures today will still reach the middle 70s despite morning storms.

After today the forecast becomes more tranquil even with a slim chance for a shower southeast of Columbus on Thursday. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 60s to round out the week and we’ll be back to the 70s to near 80 by next week