Rain and thunderstorms will continue into this afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon as well and again the rain may become very heavy, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area until Thursday afternoon. An additional 2-4 inches of rain will be possible through Thursday evening and flash flooding will be possible.

Rain will wrap up by Thursday afternoon, clouds will decrease overnight into early Friday morning. Staying dry and sunny Friday into the first half of Monday, a few showers will be possible Monday evening ahead of our next system.

