Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Get ready for a slow morning commute.

AM Commute: Rain likely for the morning commute, there may be pockets of moderate to heavy rain but most of it should remain light.

Good news, we’ll begin to see rain wrapping up around 8 AM but the wind and cool temperatures will stick around. Highs today only in the middle to upper 60s with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday through next week:

A little bit of rollercoaster ride starting Friday and into the weekend. Isolated shows and clouds will keep our temperatures cool for Friday, highs only in the upper 60 to low 70s.

A cold front will sweep through the News 3 viewing area by Saturday afternoon. A few clouds to start Saturday morning but will decrease before midday, temperatures ahead of the front will soar to near 80 degrees.

Behind the front, winds will shift to the northwest and bring in cooler air and more sunshine. Highs in the low 70s on Sunday but even cooler as we go into the work week. Below average temperatures will stick around so expect overnight temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with daytime highs staying in the 60s.