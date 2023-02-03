COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve got a soggy start to our Friday with areas of light to moderate rain, this will last through the morning commute.

Clouds will quickly decrease as the rain exits with sunshine for the second half of the day. Don’t expect a warm-up however, temperatures will remain in the 50s and a gusty wind up to 20 mph will make it feel cooler.

Calm weekend ahead with sunshine on Saturday, clouds will increase through the late afternoon then staying cloudy on Sunday.

Mild next week as highs warm up to the upper 60s to low 70s, our next chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will come by mid-week.