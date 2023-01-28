COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a quiet, dry stretch of weather the past couple of days we transition to an active and wet weather pattern for the end of Sunday and for the upcoming week.

Sunday will be cloudy to start and remain cloudy throughout the day before heavy showers move in late in the evening and stay through the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rain clears by late Monday morning and by the afternoon and evening we should see mostly cloudy skies along with Tuesday, before more showers move in late.

Wednesday and Thursday are trending wetter as we are stuck in this very wet and active weather pattern. A few storms will be possible Thursday as the main energy along the frontal boundary pushes through and clears out. Friday.

Through this active pattern we could see upwards of 2-3” of rainfall while continuing the wet January trend with it bleeding over into the first part of February.