Rain arriving late Sunday

So far this weekend has been quiet, things will soon change. Our next storm system will arrive late Sunday as a few light showers will be possible as a warm front moves in from the southwest. Temperatures will warm considerably with the front soaring into the low 70s, which would be around 10 degrees above average.

Starting the week with cloudy and rainy conditions as a frontal system approaches from the west. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day as the front moves through producing showers and a few thunderstorms. A few light showers will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning, but as the front clears things will start to clear out and become mostly sunny by Thursday.

While Thursday looks rain free, another system is on our heels to arrive just around the time our weekend will start. Cloudy and wet conditions look to plague us before it exits and moves eastward along the east coast.