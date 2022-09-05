Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-The sub-tropical air mass is not budging in this forecast. The rain, however, is not going to be widespread, in fact, we are seeing a more stable pattern.

The only triggering mechanism for storms through Thursday will be just daytime heating, and humidity, with a few stray showers or even a thunderstorm.

The local street flash flooding we had on Sunday was nothing like our friends in north Georgia. Chattooga and Floyd Counties have declared a state of emergency when numerous storms over the same area inundated the grounds and flooded local neighborhoods.

The News 3 viewing areas are not expected to see this set-up in the forecast but we need to watch for the end of the week.

We are always forecasting ahead for the latest changes and the change in this upcoming forecast will be unsettled and wet. Before we enter a broad area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico with a very wet pattern, we can expect to see reading climb back to average or near 90° through mid-week.

For the end of the week, we can expect to see readings cool back down into the upper 70s and lower 80s due to the rain and clouds.