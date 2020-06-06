Rain bands from Cristobal starting to move through the region

This evening we are starting to get some of the outer rain bands associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal moving through the region. This will continue throughout the remainder of tonight with a few showers and storms. These outer rain bands will continue as the system continues to move closer to land. Cristobal is forecasted to make a landfall along the Louisiana coastline Sunday evening. The system will continue to help fire off some scattered showers and storms through the first part of the week as it moves inland across the Mississippi River Valley.

A cold front will help push the system out and will also help rid us of that tropical pattern. Somewhat drier air moves in behind the front along with high pressure with our temperatures remaining consistent in the upper 80s — which is on par for average. With high pressure overhead there will be a few opportunities for a sporadic shower or storm to develop.