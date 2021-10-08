Rain begins to exit just in time for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – After several days of heavy rain, we’ll begin to see a change in our forecast. For the first 7 days of the month we’ve manage to receive 7.64 inches of rain, with a majority of this falling on Monday, an additional 0.46 of an inch picked up on Thursday. This exceeds the normal amount of precipitation that we should have for the first few days of the month and has already put us well above average for rainfall for the month.

The pesky cut-off low, will finally move away from the region and this will usher in drier and calmer weather for the extended forecast. We’ll likely see a few areas of dense fog and a few showers this morning then decreasing clouds for the remainder of the day.

Gorgeous this weekend with sunshine and high clouds, high temperatures seasonable for this time of the year. We’ll likely stay dry and seasonable as we head into next week as well, a few more clouds will be possible by the middle to end of next week but at the moment the forecast remains dry.