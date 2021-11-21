Rain by daybreak then cooling down ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cold front that will bring some early morning showers to the area as we start the upcoming week. Showers should be light to moderate with an occasional heavy downpour, but not anticipating any severe activity with this system. As we go throughout mid-morning conditions improve northwest to southeast as the front clears out. By midday, we should start to see some rays of sunlight peaking through the clouds before we see a drop in temperatures for Tuesday morning.

By the time you wake up Tuesday, temperatures will be near if not below freezing for a good majority of the area. Through the day Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 50s as a strong wind from the northwest will keep it feeling chilly across the valley.

No issues heading into Thanksgiving Day, just expect seasonable conditions with a few clouds increasing throughout the day ahead of another cold front that is due in just in time for Black Friday. Friday we will see more light showers primarily in the morning time then the system clears out for the upcoming weekend with average like conditions.