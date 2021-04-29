 

Rain chances are too low to wash out our weekend, and storms return next week

7 Day Forecast

The next two cold (cool) fronts coming up in the overnight (Friday) and Saturday morning will add more clouds and very little chances for rain and thunderstorms until Sunday late afternoon or evening.

There’s a low chance for any severe storms across extreme north central Alabama tonight and that same line will weaken across all our counties in the form of light rain or just a weak thunderstorm. Most of Friday will remain mostly cloudy and breezy at times.

Readings will be in the lower 80s and a summer-like pattern set up next week with pop-up showers and storms and mid to upper 80s.

Late next week we are tracking a strong cold front, which will scour out the unstable humid air for the following weekend, right now.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 67°

Friday

83° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 83° 58°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 59°

Sunday

86° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 86° 68°

Monday

84° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 84° 72°

Tuesday

87° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 61% 87° 71°

Wednesday

78° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 78° 63°

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
79°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
74°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
69°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
70°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

