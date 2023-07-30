COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Storms blew in this afternoon with a punch bringing some very strong winds and reports of small hail along with a few trees down.

Heading into the overnight, showers and storms will move out leaving behind mostly cloudy and humid conditions with temperatures falling into the mid 70s, which is on par for average for this time of year.

Start of the week forecast will be sunny and dry as temperatures continue to hang around the mid to upper 90s. Staying mostly rainfree into Tuesday with mid 90s before we track showers and storms moving back into the forecast for mid to late week.

Temperatures trend downward into the low 90s by Thursday, but that reprieve doesn’t last too long as we rebound back into the mid 90s by the upcoming weekend.