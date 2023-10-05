5:30 PM UPDATE

5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The almighty cold front that we are waiting for will be arriving with just a few showers and much cooler temperatures for the weekend forecast.

Overnight you will notice an increase of cloud cover with a few light sprinkles to light showers possible. Rain chances are very negligible with this frontal system; however, it will not lack cold air. Temperatures Saturday afternoon only climb into the mid 70s with a very chilly start to the day Sunday with readings in the mid to upper 40s with a stout northwest breeze likely.

Clear and cool conditions last into the start of the week for Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. Temperatures slowly moderate into the upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs while morning lows remain chilly with 40s and 50s.

Late in the week a few more clouds will be present as the upper air pattern goes zonal, or east to west ahead of what seems to be a stronger frontal system that will arrive next Friday.