Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- High pressure rebuilds across the southeastern U.S. This will lead to readings well above the average high of 73°. In fact, do not be surprised to see readings easily rising into the lower 80s by the weekend.

A Pacific cool font will drape across the southeast region this weekend but our strong southeast high will remain entrenched, so the front will stall across central Alabama and weaken considerably. At this time I’m not seeing any measurable rainfall just a few sporadic light showers.

At this time we are not seeing much activity in the tropics, which would add any support for local rainfall in the extended forecast despite we are still at the end of the Tropical Atlantic Hurricane Season.