Rain chances finally on the increase!

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a plume of Gulf moisture will move across portions of the southeastern US. While we will remain mostly dry tonight, some sporadic showers will be possible early on.

As this plume of moisture lifts northward, it will interact with a low pressure system currently developing over NM, as well as a cold front farther north. These ingredients will provide the setup for more widespread rain beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

How much rainfall are we talking about? Well, the models are suggesting anywhere from 1-1.5′ of rain into the weekend, but more enhanced amounts can be expected overall with this system, ranging anywhere from 4-6′.

The system will begin to clear out Tuesday, bringing us some calmer and cooler weather for Wednesday before our next system arrives late next week.