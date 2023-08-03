COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rain chances will begin to increase starting today and lasting through the first half of the weekend. We’ll sit just to the east of a strong high pressure centered over Texas, this will provide northwest flow across the area and allow waves of energy to swing through.

Tracking a complex of rain and storms that will move out of Tennessee into north Georgia and northern Alabama, this energy will interact with daytime heating and kick off a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A couple storms may become strong to severe with wind the primary threat, the more robust storms look to stay in north Georgia.

More rounds of rain and storms by Friday morning through midday and again late Saturday morning, temperatures will stay near average or just below through the first half of the weekend.