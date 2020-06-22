Rain chances increase and temperatures cool down.

Our forecast this week will be a little unsettled as we add in the chance for showers and storms each and every day.



Over the weekend temperatures soared into the low to middle 90s with a lot more humidity than the beginning of the week. Showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Sunday provided us with a little relief from the heat.

Partly to mostly cloudy today with a few isolated showers this afternoon and then a better chance for showers and storms this evening. Some storms today may be strong or severe with strong winds the primary threat. Temperatures today will around 90 degrees which is average for this time of the year.

Rain chances increase on Tuesday with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, we’ll keep this chance through the middle of the week. High temperatures cool down to the 80s as well which is below average for this time of the year. A cold front will slide through on Thursday and will eventually decrease our rain chances heading into the weekend. A few pop-up showers and storms possible Friday through the weekend as highs jump back into the 90s.